Jharia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jharia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

jharia Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abadhesh Kumar AJSU Party 1 12th Pass 32 Ninety-Three Lakh+ / Forty-Six Lakh+ Ajaz Khan BSP 0 10th Pass 44 One Crore+ / 0 Dinanath Thakur LJP 1 Graduate 48 Two Lakh+ / 0 Indra Jeet Singh IND 0 Literate 53 One Lakh+ / 0 Janaki Devi Ambedkarite Party of India 0 8th Pass 39 One Lakh+ / 0 Md Alam Ansari IND 0 Literate 44 Seventeen Thousand+ / 0 Purnima Niraj Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 34 One Crore+ / 0 Ragini Singh BJP 0 Literate 38 Two Crore+ / Forty-Seven Lakh+ Rudal Paswan Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 Graduate 35 Thirty-One Thousand+ / 0 Sahjadi Khatoon Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 0 Literate 32 Two Lakh+ / 0 Salik Hussain Rashtriya Ulama Council 0 Graduate 28 Seventy-One Thousand+ / 0 Shivcharan Sharma IND 0 Literate 49 Two Lakh+ / 0 Suraj Singh IND 0 Literate 36 Eighty-Four Lakh+ / Eleven Lakh+ Usha Devi AITC 0 12th Pass 40 Forty Lakh+ / 0 Vicky Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Forty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Vijay Kumar Ray SP 1 Graduate 47 Twenty Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Yogendra Yadav JVM(P) 2 8th Pass 60 Two Crore+ / Seventy-Nine Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

