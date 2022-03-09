Jhansi Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jhansi Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jhansi Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ravi Sharma. The Jhansi Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

jhansi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,85,889 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ B.L. Bhaskar AAP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 35,70,731 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Kumar Mahor Rashtriya Sarvajan Party 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,22,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Sahu BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,53,49,057 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,71,937 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rahul Richhariya INC 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 11,18,62,061 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 3,97,26,109 ~ 3 Crore+ Ravi Sharma BJP 2 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 9,86,53,552 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 4,48,02,372 ~ 4 Crore+ Sadik Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Illiterate 51 Rs 8,57,61,122 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 25,42,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar Singh Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 41,32,877 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharad Pratap Singh Bundelkhand Kranti Dal 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Ram Kushwaha SP 1 12th Pass 75 Rs 3,89,80,580 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2017

jhansi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravi Sharma BJP 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 5,31,29,576 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,35,86,608 ~ 1 Crore+ Arun Kumar Sahu Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 85,200 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,12,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh Bhadauriya IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,89,72,156 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Gopal Dwivedi Hind Jan Congress 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 72,03,500 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman Singh CPI 0 8th Pass 74 Rs 17,61,464 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Imran Khan IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 10,98,600 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeta Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 14,10,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Rai INC 2 Graduate 33 Rs 1,25,92,345 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 49,52,017 ~ 49 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Sen Parivartan Samaj Party 1 Graduate 38 Rs 55,35,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ram Kishan Raikwar IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 33,59,084 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nath Lok Dal 0 Graduate 53 Rs 77,73,065 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 23,69,012 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Pal Singh Bundelkhand Kranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 33,70,743 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 3,43,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shankar Lal SHS 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 1,08,55,036 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitaram Kushwaha BSP 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 2,63,91,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sunil Prajapati IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 41,90,260 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Yadav RLD 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,15,91,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 54,50,000 ~ 54 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2012

jhansi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravi Sharma BJP 2 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 1,88,84,448 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 33,10,888 ~ 33 Lacs+ Arvind (pintoo Swami) JD(U) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashfan Siddique SP 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,77,94,460 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,86,296 ~ 20 Lacs+ Brijendra Kumar Vyas INC 2 Graduate 45 Rs 24,09,45,307 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 1,57,99,780 ~ 1 Crore+ Er. Roshan Agrawal (mathoo Lal Ram IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 54,77,500 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ghanshyam Kori RSMD 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,66,89,889 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,50,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ghansyam Goutam IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ Hardayal Balmiki IND 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 76,686 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Prasad Rajpoot JKP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 15,50,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ashiq Qureshi SJP(R) 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Jain LJP 1 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 65,05,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pooran Lal IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Gupt PSJP 0 Post Graduate 78 Rs 12,27,074 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pratap Singh BC 1 Others 58 Rs 1,47,26,584 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,40,402 ~ 21 Lacs+ Sandeep Dhengula IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 5,40,411 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamal Pandit (shyam) IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 88,94,704 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 4,11,434 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sitaram BSP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,87,05,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Khaira NCP 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 4,08,36,098 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Sharma Bharatiya Prajashakti Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 17,78,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

