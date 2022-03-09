Jhabrera (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jhabrera (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jhabrera (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Desraj Karanwal . The Jhabrera (sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

jhabrera (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aditya Brajwal BSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 62,38,412 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 32,90,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 27,98,623 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,09,790 ~ 3 Lacs+ Komal SP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mampal IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 21,66,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratibha IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 85,10,682 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajoo Singh AAP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 67,03,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh BJP 1 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,49,13,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shalabh Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sulochana IND 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,49,96,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,05,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 7,69,497 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar INC 0 Graduate 39 Rs 85,10,682 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

jhabrera (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Desraj Karanwal BJP 3 Graduate 48 Rs 1,25,48,326 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Atar Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 71,26,500 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagavat Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 71,03,699 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 6,36,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Harpal Singh SHS 0 Graduate 67 Rs 37,49,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Komal Rani IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mempal IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh INC 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,67,89,350 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Reeta IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejpal Singh Bharat Kaumi Dal 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 70,59,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vimla SP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 14,12,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

jhabrera (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hari Dass BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 1,29,21,408 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,42,341 ~ 18 Lacs+ Bimla RLNP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Budh Singh RLD 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 5,25,985 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 8,98,408 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jaiprakash MKD 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 26,60,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Madan Singh Khalsa CPI 0 Literate 60 Rs 7,40,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nauratu Singh IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 35,37,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar Badi SP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,18,23,048 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajpal INC 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 94,26,201 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyapal Inqalab Vikas Dal 1 10th Pass 38 Rs 38,40,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vaiyajanti Mala BJP 5 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,29,89,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,60,357 ~ 12 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar AITC 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 15,500 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

