Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Jewar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jewar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jewar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avtar Singh Bhadana RLD 1 8th Pass 64 Rs 13,10,61,250 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,18,79,753 ~ 1 Crore+ Dhaniram IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,99,95,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,91,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dhirendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 10,32,71,114 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,99,585 ~ 1 Crore+ Manoj INC 1 Graduate 46 Rs 7,96,54,410 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Sharma Loktantrik Janshakti Party 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 81,09,999 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narender Kumar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 7,79,11,847 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 5,04,14,343 ~ 5 Crore+ Neeru Walia Sarv Samaj Party 0 Graduate 65 Rs 91,25,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam AAP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 3,38,50,861 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Gautam IND 3 8th Pass 36 Rs 41,37,250 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Trilok Chand Sharma IND 4 Post Graduate 49 Rs 13,35,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 85,57,629 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Vijay IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Jewar Election Result 2017

jewar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhirendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 8,39,56,737 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,04,47,499 ~ 1 Crore+ Kamal Sharma RLD 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,14,21,228 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,12,10,304 ~ 2 Crore+ Narender Kumar SP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,25,45,243 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumita Vaid IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,14,41,505 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 54,16,939 ~ 54 Lacs+ Vedram Bhati BSP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 8,22,03,100 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Republican Sena 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,01,592 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Sharma Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,32,25,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,560 ~ 2 Lacs+ Yogesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Jewar Election Result 2012

jewar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ved Ram Bhati BSP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,19,14,356 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bachchu Singh BRAVP 0 Doctorate 60 Rs 1,54,34,070 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhigendra Singh SJP(R) 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 81,46,315 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Bijendra SP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 1,39,53,228 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,22,853 ~ 24 Lacs+ Dhirendra Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 5,13,50,868 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 84,98,815 ~ 84 Lacs+ Dinesh Sharma RASHTRIYA JANTA PARTY 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Shankar RLM 1 10th Pass 37 Rs 43,81,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Kadir AITC 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 9,37,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ Mahesh BC 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 60,72,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manveer Singh JD(U) 23 Graduate 42 Rs 9,89,592 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 99,58,610 ~ 99 Lacs+ Natthiram Sharma CPI 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 42,12,100 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranbeer Alias Balmiki RASHTRIYA JANADHIKAR PARTY 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 11,10,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Sanjay IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savita JKNPP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 67,37,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shauraj Singh RAJP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 24,64,866 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sher Singh Rana IND 6 Graduate 33 Rs 30,06,21,473 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 1 8th Pass 0 Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh LJP 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 8,75,400 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,800 ~ 2 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

