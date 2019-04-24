Jeet hamari hogi: LK Advani votes as commoner, not candidate

VETERAN BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur, Ahmedabad. This was the first time in decades that the founding member of the BJP had cast his vote merely as a voter and not a candidate.

Advani arrived at the polling booth, which falls under Ahmedabad West constituency, accompanied by his daughter Pratibha around afternoon. Also, accompanying him was BJP Ahmedabad West candidate Kirit Solanki.

Without taking much time, the 91-year-old walked straight to the polling booth, cast his vote and left without giving any statement or talking to the media that was waiting for his arrival.

Maintaining his silence, he only said “jeet hamari hogi (victory will be ours)”, while leaving the booth.

Until this time, when he was not given a ticket, Advani had won the Gandhinagar seat six times in a row. However, this election, BJP chief Amit Shah is contesting his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar.

Advani’s blog early this month was much talked about as he broke his silence and spoke about the state of democracy, urging the party to “look back, look ahead and look within”. It also said that the party never regarded its critics as “enemies” or “anti-nationals” earlier.