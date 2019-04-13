JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor dares Lalu Prasad to disclose what transpired during their talks

Taking a sharp dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his wife’s claim about a pre-poll alliance offer to the RJD, JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor on Saturday dared Yadav to tell the media what transpired during their talks.

“Whenever @laluprasadrjd ji wants, he should sit with me before the media as it would let everybody know what transpired between me and him and who gave an offer to whom,” Kishor said in a tweet.

Kishor, who is the national vice-president of the Janata Dal (United), also came down heavily on Prasad for making “false claims” and tweeted saying “those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth”.

Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth.@laluprasadrjd जी जब चाहें, मेरे साथ मीडिया के सामने बैठ जाएं, सबको पता चल जाएगा कि मेरे और उनके बीच क्या बात हुई और किसने किसको क्या ऑफर दिया। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 13, 2019

Rabri Devi on Friday claimed that Kishor had met her husband Lalu Prasad with the proposal that the RJD and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) merge and the new entity thus formed declare its “prime ministerial candidate” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. If Kishor denies having met Prasad with such a proposal, he is speaking a “blatant lie”, she said, according to news agency PTI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had in 2017 walked out of the Grand Alliance, which was formed upon his party’s partnership with the RJD and the Congress and had re-joined the BJP-led NDA.

Kishor had earlier termed as “bogus” the claim of Prasad in his recently published autobiography that Kumar wanted to return to the Grand Alliance, for which he had sent Kishor as his emissary to the RJD supremo.

Kishor had worked with both Kumar and Prasad as a strategist during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He formally joined the JD(U) in September last year.