Explained: Is there a second line of JD(U) leadership?

JD(U) national president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is the only of the famous Bihar trio of Lalu Prasad-Ram Vilas Paswan-Nitish Kumar to not introduce and promote his second generation in politics.

Nitish always spoke about ills of dynastic politics and kept his only son Nishant Kumar out of it. Though the JD(U) has leaders like Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, ministers Bijendra Yadav and Ashok Kumar Choudhary (also state working president) and MPs Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan Singh) and RCP Singh, there is no one who comes even somewhere close to Nitish's leadership qualities. Former IAS office RCP Singh is very much a close confidant of the CM, so is Lalan Singh, but neither inspires the same confidence in JD(U) ranks.

Nitish has been accused of not believing in nurturing leaders. Upendra Kushwaha, who had been Nitish’s protege for some time, fell out with the CM.

