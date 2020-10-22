JD(U) manifesto out: Improved technical education, sops for women in Saat Nishchay 2

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a poll gathering in Muzaffarpur district on October 22. (Photo: PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) Thursday announced its election manifesto in Patna, separate from its alliance partner the BJP. Called Saat Nishchay 2, the manifesto came with a tagline that read, “Poore hote vaade, ab hai naye iraade.”

While the BJP manifesto speaks specifically of creating 19 lakh jobs, and the Opposition’s 10 lakh government jobs pitch has been generating attention, the JDU manifesto does not put a number on the job opportunities they are looking to create, but focuses on issue like better technical education.

Under “Yuva Shakti” for instance, the manifesto says, “Arrangement for better technical education will be made, which will help in better job opportunities not only in Bihar but in the country and outside. Entrepreneurship will be encouraged so that the youth can themselves generate employment opportunities.”

The manifesto says that in every ITI and polytechnic in the state, to improve the quality of training, a high-standard institute of excellence will be created. Every district will have a mega skill training centre where popular skills that always have a demand in the market, such as apparel making, refrigerator, solar panel mechanics, beauty and wellness training, will be offered. There will also be training for students who have passed Class 10 or 12, the JDU manifesto claims.

“In the last five years, the saat nischay programme has been implemented, where electricity has reached every home. The work of a toilet in every home and connectivity to every tola has mostly been completed. There are several programmes for the youth of Bihar. Reservation of 35 per cent in government jobs has been given to women, a majority of houses have tapped water, and pakka lanes and drains have been made for most homes. The goal has mostly been met and what is left will be completed quickly,” the JD(U) manifesto says.

Targetting a big constituency that Nitish Kumar has wooed over the years, the JD(U) has promised benefits for women entrepreneurs. “For women, a special scheme will be brought where enterprises set up by them will get loans upto 5 lakh up to 50 per cent, and up to 5 lakh interest fee waived,” the manifesto says.

The JD(U) has also announced cash assistance for unmarried girl students that graduate either school or higher educational institutes. “To encourage higher education, unmarried women who cross the “inter” stage will get Rs 25,000 and those who graduate higher education will receive Rs 50,000,” the manifesto says.

Apart from this, the manifesto also commits to bringing water to every field, village streets to have solar lights, and a boost to industries such as milk production and processing, poultry farming and fisheries.

“In every 8-10 panchayats, a veterinary hospital will be built. There will be home delivery of facilities like checkups, vaccinations and people will be able to avail these services through a call centre or a mobile app,” the JDU manifesto says.

The manifesto also said that it is a JDU commitment that “in no condition will crime, corruption or communalism be tolerated.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd