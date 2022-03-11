JD (U) sees Manipur performance as way forward to become a national party

Even though the Janata Dal (United) drew zero seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it takes its victory on six seats in Manipur as a way forward to become a national party, a dream the party has been nursing for many years. BJP, which enjoys a simple majority in Manipur, does not need the JD(U) but Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the most popular face of the party, still has reasons to cheer after not having made any impact in its previous attempts to win in states like Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Though only two of six JD(U) MLAs are first-timers and four being Congress and RJD rebels, JD(U) still will take a lot of heart from its performance. JD(U) last won an Assembly seat in Manipur in 2000.

JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Besides Bihar, we have now won in Manipur and had won in Arunachal Pradesh. We are now eying to win some seats in 2023 Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland.”

Tyagi said that since the party had won a seat in Nagaland in the last Assembly polls, it has high hopes to fulfil the criteria to become a national party in 2023. Tyagi recalled how Social Party (Lohia) had won from Manipur in 1952 Lok Sabha elections and Samata Party had its CM in Manipur in 2001. “We have a true socialist base in Manipur with likes of Jayaprakash Narayan and George Fernandes having worked there,” said Tyagi calling 2022 Assembly polls performance in Manipur “very heartening.” He said though four veterans had won in Manipur, JD (U) had its base and went on with plank of “good governance model” of Nitish Kumar.

An analyst based in Manipur who did not want to be identified said, “The impressive win pulled off by the JD-U in Manipur is not because of the party ideology or manifesto. Almost all six JD(U) candidates who were elected are solid figures having money, fame among others who were denied tickets by the BJP. Moreover, there has been a common perception that JD-U is the B-team of the ruling BJP”.

“For those who were denied tickets, the best alternative was JD-U given the downfall of Congress and brewing friction between NPP and BJP,” said the analyst.

Brojendro, Manipur JD(U) secretary, however, said that the people chose to vote for the party owing to the ‘good governance model’ of Nitish Kumar which focuses on development. “We take the mandate as a grand success and firmly believe that JD(U) will prevail in Manipur”, said Brojendro.

JD(U) fielded a total of 36 candidates in Manipur, many of whom were denied tickets by the BJP.

This was the first time the party has fielded a huge number of candidates. In previous elections, the party’s presence has been minimal.

Of the six candidates who won, Kh Joykishan Singh and Asab Udin are sitting MLAs while Ngursanglur Sanate and Md Abdul Nasir are former MLAs.

Kh Joykishan Singh was re-elected from Thangmeiband constituency. He joined JD(U) in January after he was expelled from Congress party. This is his third term.

Asab Udin was re-elected this time from Jiribam constituency. He was first elected in 2017 as independent and one of the MLAs who helped the BJP to form the government in 2017. Mohammed Abdul Nasir had served as a minister in Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress regime. He quit Congress in 2020 which eventually caused him his Lilong seat. He contested as independent candidate in the by-poll held for Lilong in November 2020 but lost. Later he joined JD-U just before the 2020 state assembly elections.

Ngursanglur Sanate, was former MLA of Tipaimukh elected as RJD candidate in 2007. He was expelled from RJD for violating party rules in 2010.

JD-U candidate who won from Churachandpur is former DGP of Manipur LM Khaute while Thangjam Arun, who was elected from Wangkhei is a political newcomer.