Jayant Chaudhary meets Mayawati, says ‘courtesy call’

RASHTRIYA LOK Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary visited BSP president Mayawati Saturday in a meeting that went on for over an hour.

While sources said the meeting was held to discuss plans for campaigning in western UP constituencies and coordination between party workers, while leaving Mayawati’s residence, Jayant said it was a “courtesy meeting to take her blessings.”

EXPLAINED Rally tally WITH BAGHPAT and Muzaffarnagar seats given to RLD going to polls in the first phase, the Saturday meeting between Mayawati and Jayant is being seen as about discussions on joint rallies. Sources suggest that at a time when the list of joint rallies announced by the alliance does not have these two constituencies, Jayant visited the BSP chief to request for reconsidering for holding a rally in Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat. Sources added that Mayawati told Jayant that she would look into his request.

“We had a discussion regarding the elections. The country and Uttar Pradesh has several burning issues and we discussed them. The alliance we have made with the initiative of [SP chief] Akhilesh ji and Mayawati ji will be an effective one. We also had a discussion on our coordination and the message we have to convey to our workers. Mayawati ji is our elder and I took her blessings. I have hope and confidence that our workers will work hard on all the 80 seats for the alliance,” Jayant told mediapersons.

When asked if there was any discussion on the plans for election rallies, he said they discussed on all the important issues and the upcoming elections and electoral programmes and preparations were an essential part of the same.

“We had a good talk and I am fully confident about the results. People will take the right decision and members of three alliance parties will work together,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati alleged that the BJP was misusing public money for their advertisements and promotion.

“Prime Minister Shri Modi was continuously busy in laying foundation stones and all and spent Rs 3,044 crore on advertisements and promotions. This government money could have been used for education and hospital in every village of backward state like Uttar Pradesh, but advertisements hold more importance for BJP and not education or public welfare,” she tweeted.