Jayanagar election results 2018 Highlights: Congress’ Sowmya Reddy wins, party now has 80 seats in Assembly

Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Highlights: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won from Jayanagar assembly constituency. Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning. The BJP had fielded BN Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, while Congress cadre was represented by senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from the Jayanagar assembly constituency.
Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency.
The JD(S) which merged with Congress to form the government in the state on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around the counting centre.
G Parameshwara, Deputy CM of Karnataka, on Twitter congratulated Sowmya Reddy for winning the Jayanagar Assembly elections. Declaring the victory as 'impactful', the deputy CM also thanked the voters.
Kanakapura MLA and Congress leader DK Shivakumar congratulated Sowmya Reddy on winning the Jayanagar Assembly Seat
Karnataka Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao congratulated Sowmya Reddy for winning the Jayanagar Assembly constituency.
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won from the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. Congratulating Sowmya, the Karnataka unit of Congress tweeted saying with this victory, Congress now has 15 out of the 28 Assembly seats of Bengaluru.
As per the latest report in PTI, Congress is leading over the BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes in the first two hours of counting of votes for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. While Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading with 27,195 votes till 10 am, BJP's B N Prahlad had secured 19,873 votes, PTI said quoting poll officials.
The Janata Dal (S) on June 5 pulled out its candidate from Jayanagar assembly constituency. The announcement was made following a meeting between H D Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. The party in an official statement announced JD(S) candidate Kalegowda was 'retiring' from the contest.
Congress workers rejoice outside counting centre in Bengaluru after latest trends show party candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes.
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy on Monday thanked the Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) personnel and Karnataka State Police for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful and participative elections. She also tweeted out her pictures along with a group of CAPF officials.
The latest trend show Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes. As per a report in news agency ANI, after round 8 of counting Sowmya Reddy leads by 10,205 votes.