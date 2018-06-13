Jayanagar election results 2018 Highlights: Congress’ Sowmya Reddy wins, party now has 80 seats in Assembly

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Highlights: Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 3:01:16 pm
jayanagar election, jayanagar election results, jayanagar results, jayanagar winner, jayanagar election results 2018, jayanagar election result 2018, jayanagar by election, karnataka election result, karnataka election result 2018, jayanagar by election result, jayanagar by election results 2018, jayanagar by election result 2018, jayanagar by poll result, jayanagar by poll election result 2018, jayanagar up chunav result Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Highlights: The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate. (Source: Facebook/Sowmya Reddy)

Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Highlights: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won from Jayanagar assembly constituency.  Counting of votes began on Wednesday morning. The BJP had fielded BN Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, while Congress cadre was represented by senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from the Jayanagar assembly constituency.

Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency.

The JD(S) which merged with Congress to form the government in the state on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around the counting centre.

Live Blog

Counting of votes began in Jayanagar assembly constituency is underway. Follow Live Updates here

14:03 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
G Parameshwara, Deputy CM of Karnataka on Jayanagar Assembly election victory

G Parameshwara, Deputy CM of Karnataka, on Twitter congratulated Sowmya Reddy for winning the Jayanagar Assembly elections. Declaring the victory as 'impactful', the deputy CM also thanked the voters. 

13:42 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
DK Shivakumar congratulates Sowmya Reddy

Kanakapura MLA and Congress leader DK Shivakumar congratulated Sowmya Reddy on winning the Jayanagar Assembly Seat

12:26 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
12:17 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Dinesh Gundu Rao congratulates Sowmya Reddy for winning Jayanagar Assembly constituency

Karnataka Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao congratulated Sowmya Reddy for winning the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. 

12:03 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar Assembly election

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won from the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. Congratulating Sowmya, the Karnataka unit of Congress tweeted saying with this victory, Congress now has 15 out of the 28 Assembly seats of Bengaluru. 

11:51 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress leads BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes

As per the latest report in PTI,  Congress is leading over the BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes in the first two hours of counting of votes for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. While Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading with 27,195 votes till 10 am, BJP's B N Prahlad had secured 19,873 votes, PTI said quoting poll officials. 

11:38 (IST) 13 Jun 2018

The Janata Dal (S) on June 5 pulled out its candidate from Jayanagar assembly constituency.  The announcement was made following a meeting between H D Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. The party in an official statement announced JD(S) candidate Kalegowda was 'retiring' from the contest. 

11:29 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress workers rejoice outside counting centre in Bengaluru

Congress workers rejoice outside counting centre in Bengaluru after latest trends show party candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes.  

11:22 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Sowmya Reddy thanks CAPF, police for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful elections

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy on Monday thanked the Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) personnel and Karnataka State Police for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful and participative elections. She also tweeted out her pictures along with a group of CAPF officials.  

11:11 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 10,205 votes

The latest trend show Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes. As per a report in news agency ANI, after round 8 of counting Sowmya Reddy leads by 10,205 votes. 

