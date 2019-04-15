Jaya Prada ‘wears khakhi underwear’, says Azam Khan; BJP seeks action

Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan on Sunday allegedly made derogatory remarks against BJP’s Rampur Lok Sabha candidate, Jaya Prada.

At a public rally with party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders on the dais, Khan allegedly commented on Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS and said, “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he said.

“BJP candidate, you went to a Delhi temple to worship Hindu Goddess. After that you told TV channels that you are going to Rampur where there is a daanav and you have to end him. I did not know what daanav meant so I asked one of my Hindu friends. They told me that daanav means demon. So I am a demon… I am to be killed. Fire 150 bullets into my chest. Kill me, I give the permission, but you should do it. Do not send an outsider for that,” he said.

Responding to the statement made, BJP spokesperson and in charge of Rampur Lok Sabha seat, Chandramohan, said that it is a new low from Khan. It is time for AkhileshYadav and Mayawati to tell what kind of a person they are supporting, he added.

“We are requesting the Election Commission to take cognisance. Khan said this in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav ji. He should tell what kind of politics he is doing. They should tell if dignity of women hold any importance to them or not. This is a serious matter,” he said.

Khan could not be reached for a comment. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary refused to comment, saying that he does not have any information.