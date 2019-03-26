BJP fields Jaya Prada from Rampur, Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit

Jaya Prada, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, will contest from Rampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor-turned-politician was among the 29 candidates whose names were released by the BJP on Tuesday. The party also released a list of 10 candidates for West Bengal.

Jaya Prada previously contested from Rampur on Samajwadi Party ticket — in 2004 and 2009. On both occasions, she won with huge margins. She was, however, expelled from SP for “anti-party activities”. Jaya Prada was a close ally of Amar Singh, who was also expelled from the SP over similar charges. In 2014, the two joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of the general elections. She contested the elections from Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency on an RLD ticket but lost.

BPP has fielded union minister Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur while her son Varun Gandhi is fighting from Pilibhit. Also, Ram Shankar Katheria has been given ticket from Etawah.

The BJP has fielded Jagdambika Pal from Domariagan while Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be the BJP candidate from Allahabad. Joshi, another recent entrant to the BJP, joined the party in October 2016 while criticising erstwhile Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for being “unresponsive”. She had stated that Rahul’s comments about the Prime Minister doing “khoon ki dalali” over the sacrifice of soldiers was the final trigger for her exit from the Congress.

In West Bengal, Humayun Kabir will contest from Murshidabad while actor Joy Banerjee has been fielded from Ulberia (West Bengal)