Jaya Prada joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Former Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Prada Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party general secretary Bhupender Yadav. The actor-turned-politician, according to news reports, is likely to contest from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. If fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rampur, she will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Jaya Prada previously contested from Rampur on a SP ticket — twice in 2004 and 2009. On both occasions she won with huge margins. She was, however, expelled from SP for “anti-party activities”. Jaya Prada is known to be close to Amar Singh, who was also expelled from the SP over similar charges. In 2014, the two joined the RLD ahead of the general elections. She contested the elections from Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency on a RLD ticket but lost.

The veteran actor began her political innings with the Telugu Desam Party in 1994. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in 1996. Differences with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu after the party founder N T Rama Rao’s death saw her switch to the SP in 2004.

Jaya Prada is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She was one of the leading actors till early 90s.