Akhilesh’s thinking mirrors with Azam Khan: Jaya Prada on ‘khaki underwear remark’ row

BJP’s Rampur Lok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada Thursday slammed Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav for inaction over his party’s senior leader Azam Khan’s “khaki underwear” jibe against her.

The actor-turned-politician said that Yadav’s response to the insensitive remark shows he is “groomed” in an atmosphere where his thinking mirrors that of the veteran SP leader Azam Khan, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, at a public rally with party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders on the dais, Khan allegedly commented on Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS and said, “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he had said.

Prada, who is taking on Khan from Rampur after switching to the BJP just ahead of the polls, said the reason for Khan’s animosity against her could be his ‘insecurity’. “He is a very inferior person, so he doesn’t like women progressing,” the 57-year-old said.

Cracking the whip on Khan, the poll watchdog had invoked its extraordinary powers to ban him for 72 hours from campaigning.

‘Feel ashamed to have called him brother’

Reacting further over Khan’s remark, Prada said that the political discourse has hit an all-time low and that she feels very ‘ashamed’ to have called Khan as her brother.

“Whatever the comment he has given, all over the country people have started reacting and they are abusing him. But it is very disappointing. I feel very ashamed to have chosen a brother like Azam Khan,” the BJP leader said.

“Maybe it was a wrong choice for me to call him a brother and he proved, in reality, he is not the person he pretends to be,” she added.

The BJP candidate from Rampur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections also said that she feels all women will be voting for her.

When asked if women will vote for her irrespective of caste and religion after Khan’s remarks, she said, “Definitely. Particularly this Rampur election is not about division. Now people have become one. Now Jaya Prada is not fighting (the polls), it is people’s fight.”

