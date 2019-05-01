Jaya Bachchan: ‘Those responsible for protecting nation creating disorder’

Actor-turned-politician and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder.

“Iss desh mein iss waqt jo mahaul hai, jo rakhwala hai wahi desh ke saath gadbad kar raha hai (At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder), ANI quoted Jaya as saying. She also said the responsibility of booth agents is very important and necessary.

Jaya Bachchan, who was campaigning for Lucknow SP candidate Poonam Sinha in the city, appealed to the people to “wholeheartedly welcome” the new entrant. “Samajwadi’s tradition is to welcome new candidates wholeheartedly. We always welcome them and ensure their victory. We ensure our candidates that no matter where all of you come from, you are a part of SP and we will protect you,” she said.

Appealing to the voters to come out in large numbers to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the SP leader said, “You all have to promise me this (Poonam’s victory), otherwise she will not allow me to enter Mumbai. She is my friend and I have had good relations with her for over 40 years now.”

“The enthusiasm and zeal what you are showing today, I want to see this zeal while voting. You all have to support our candidates who are contesting, with the same amount of enthusiasm and prove that Samajwadi workers are with them,” ANI quoted Jaya as saying.

Poonam Sinha, who has recently joined the Samajwadi Party, is contesting against BJP’s Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.