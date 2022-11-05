Jay Narayan Vyas may have quit as he is 75, won’t expect to contest for BJP in Assembly polls: CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said Saturday that Jay Narayan Vyas, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government between 2007 and 2012, was happy with the saffron party and may have quit the party as he had attained the age of 75 and was not expecting to be nominated as a candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, veteran Gujarat BJP leader and former state health minister Vyas said he quit the party despite his seniority as he no longer wished to remain merely in the role of a complainant. He added that he has kept his options open on whether to join the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

interacting with media persons at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Paatil said, “Jay Narayan Vyas was with the BJP for the last 20 years. He was given a ticket despite losing twice. He has functioned as a cabinet minister. He is an influential personality, but after attaining the age of 75, he might not be expecting a ticket in the BJP — it is a rule of the party — or it could be due to personal reasons. He has thanked the BJP and has given his resignation, which has been accepted by the party.”

“His resignation letter is with us and he has not mentioned anything about being humiliated within the party. In 32 years, he has been elevated to the rank of a cabinet minister by the party. Despite losing elections twice in 10 years, he was given a ticket and the party had given him different responsibilities. We were happy with his work and he was happy with the party and resigned thanking the party,” he added.

Paatil also pointed out that the BJP has denied tickets to the kin of even sitting BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. “The BJP does not give a ticket to any relative of a leader. Mansukh Vasava is our senior member and parliamentarian from and is a former minister. His daughter had requested a ticket, which was denied. Our former minister and parliamentarian Bharat Dhabi had requested a ticket for his brother, which was denied,” he said.