Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Jaunpur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

Jaunpur
March 9, 2022 7:42:19 pm
Jaunpur Election Result, Jaunpur Election Result 2022, Jaunpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Jaunpur Election Results 2022

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Jaunpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Girish Chandra Yadav. The Jaunpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jaunpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhayraj All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 22,37,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Akhilesh Kumar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 1,10,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Aman Khan IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,01,79,461 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,68,000 ~ 11 Lacs+
Anjoo Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 89,75,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashish Kumar Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 39,35,171 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijesh Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 11,42,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandramani Pandey Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 59 Rs 35,60,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Singh(Rinku Bhaiya) Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 6,57,21,346 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 7,95,837 ~ 7 Lacs+
Dr Vinod Kumar Singh Vats AAP 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 3,02,17,200 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Er.Vivek Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,05,37,407 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Girish Chandra Yadav BJP 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 69,90,792 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ishwar Dayal Singh Seth Bhartiya Sabka Dal 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 10,15,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Meethaee Lal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 Graduate 63 Rs 43,46,509 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Arshad Khan SP 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,25,31,628 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 44,332 ~ 44 Thou+
Nadeem Javed INC 5 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,63,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Pravin SUCI(C) 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 26,12,618 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+
Radha Krishna IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Kesh Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,51,72,901 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Saleem Khan BSP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 50,45,941 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Shashi Dubey SHS 0 Graduate 42 Rs 5,16,158 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Kumar Upadhyay Rashtriya Jan Gaurav Party 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar Upadhyay IND 1 Graduate 46 Rs 1,08,61,644 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,22,982 ~ 2 Lacs+
Vikas Kumar Pandey Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 15,05,950 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishal IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Yashwant Kumar Gupta Gandhiyan Peoples Party 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,52,57,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Jaunpur candidate of from Girish Chandra Yadav Uttar Pradesh.

Jaunpur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Girish Chandra Yadav
BJP

jaunpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Girish Chandra Yadav BJP 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 13,50,071 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 64,040 ~ 64 Thou+
Abhishek Kumar Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Others 33 Rs 81,60,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dayaram Mahamukti Dal 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 6,65,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Tandan BSP 2 12th Pass 65 Rs 4,53,00,702 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ladlay Ittehad-E-Millait Council 0 Literate 59 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Prakash Pal Peace Party 0 Graduate 56 Rs 25,87,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 16,91,950 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mannalal IND 0 Not Given 53 Rs 34,08,268 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Lok Dal 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Nadeem Javed INC 4 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,31,58,937 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Praveen Kumar Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rayees Ahamad Mahakranti Dal 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 52,25,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sachchidanand IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 6,96,809 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sher Bahadur Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 62,10,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Kumar Singh RLD 0 Graduate 43 Rs 22,60,524 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jaunpur candidate of from Nadeem Javed Uttar Pradesh.

Jaunpur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Nadeem Javed
INC

jaunpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Nadeem Javed INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 42,01,139 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anwarool Khan IND 0 Literate 38 Rs 11,18,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Archana RUC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 64,56,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 16,40,000 ~ 16 Lacs+
Harilal IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 12,58,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Javed Ansari SP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 80,42,049 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Kamal Aziz NLP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 2,48,41,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Neeraj IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajmani LPSP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 14,56,300 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Naresh IJP 0 Literate 29 Rs 9,99,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rohit Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sajeewan IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 44,32,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+
Surendra Pratap BJP 2 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 28,30,544 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,16,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Tej Bahadur Maurya BSP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,20,14,445 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Zahid Akhtar LJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 12,52,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jaunpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jaunpur Assembly is also given here.

