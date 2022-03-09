Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jaunpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Girish Chandra Yadav. The Jaunpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Jaunpur candidate of from Girish Chandra Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Jaunpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jaunpur candidate of from Nadeem Javed Uttar Pradesh. Jaunpur Election Result 2012

jaunpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nadeem Javed INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 42,01,139 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwarool Khan IND 0 Literate 38 Rs 11,18,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana RUC 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 64,56,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 16,40,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Harilal IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 12,58,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Javed Ansari SP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 80,42,049 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Kamal Aziz NLP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 2,48,41,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajmani LPSP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 14,56,300 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh IJP 0 Literate 29 Rs 9,99,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Kumar IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sajeewan IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 44,32,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ Surendra Pratap BJP 2 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 28,30,544 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,16,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Tej Bahadur Maurya BSP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,20,14,445 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Zahid Akhtar LJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 12,52,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jaunpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jaunpur Assembly is also given here..