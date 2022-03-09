Jaswantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jaswantnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jaswantnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav. The Jaswantnagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jaswantnagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jaswantnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashutosh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,02,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajendra Pratap Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,09,60,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanesh Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 36,98,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 2,66,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Madhu Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 22,23,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivpal Singh Yadav SP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 11,77,90,853 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,67,59,564 ~ 1 Crore+ Vishwanath Pratap IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Shakya BJP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 27,09,173 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Jaswantnagar candidate of from Shivpal Singh Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Jaswantnagar Election Result 2017

jaswantnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shivpal Singh Yadav SP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 9,35,86,371 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,15,114 ~ 1 Crore+ Anita Devi IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 22,82,100 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Aruna Devi IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Shakya Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 66,56,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhanupratap Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 13,30,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deshdeep Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durvesh Kumar Shakya BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 35,58,500 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagpal Singh Yadav RLD 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,38,13,661 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manish Yadav Patre BJP 3 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,46,84,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuveer Singh IND 0 Literate 70 Rs 71,80,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jaswantnagar candidate of from Shivpal Singh Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Jaswantnagar Election Result 2012

jaswantnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shivpal Singh Yadav SP 2 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 6,03,26,145 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,34,382 ~ 1 Crore+ Abhishek Kumar RSMD 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 4,53,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Yadav (guddu) INC 2 Graduate 46 Rs 14,24,14,762 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Manish Yadav Pataray BSP 3 Graduate 31 Rs 80,30,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manoj RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 5,87,569 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Pal BJP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 60,26,990 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sujit Kumar Shakya MD 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 46,85,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar JKP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jaswantnagar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jaswantnagar Assembly is also given here..