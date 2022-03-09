Jasrana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jasrana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jasrana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ramgopal. The Jasrana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jasrana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jasrana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Yadav AAP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 56,20,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kishan Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 5,44,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manvendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 5,40,21,360 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Navab Singh IND 0 Literate 61 Rs 52,76,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,57,18,935 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 32,65,12,955 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 2,84,16,127 ~ 2 Crore+ Shiv Pratap Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 64,35,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Kumar Jha Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 29,49,500 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Pratap Singh BSP 2 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,13,72,908 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vijay Nath Singh Verma (Chhotu) INC 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,51,37,397 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Jasrana candidate of from Ramgopal Uttar Pradesh. Jasrana Election Result 2017

jasrana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramgopal BJP 4 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,27,82,881 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 51,48,706 ~ 51 Lacs+ Jaykumar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 32,60,650 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithlesh Urf Sandhya Rajpoot IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munendra Singh Rashtriya Sawarn Dal 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 54,78,360 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Hind Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdas Savita IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramveer Singh Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 7,38,55,681 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 76,49,840 ~ 76 Lacs+ Ravindra Singh IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 51,62,500 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivraj Singh Yadav BSP 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 1,53,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 32,70,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jasrana candidate of from Ram Veer Singh Uttar Pradesh. Jasrana Election Result 2012

jasrana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Veer Singh SP 2 Post Graduate 54 Rs 3,61,92,835 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,86,216 ~ 20 Lacs+ Anita Devi BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 41,45,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal Katheriya IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardayal Singh MD 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 14,40,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaydan Singh IND 0 Not Given 76 Rs 1,30,93,958 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laleta Devi BKPP 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 34,63,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithlesh Chand INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 96,04,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 1,85,850 ~ 1 Lacs+ Naresh Prasad JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 58,80,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Kishor RLM 0 Graduate 30 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal BSP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 2,60,68,515 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,79,482 ~ 13 Lacs+ Satyapal Singh JKP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 70,43,816 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ Soniya Chauhan IJP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chandra RSMD 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 85,14,692 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jasrana Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jasrana Assembly is also given here..