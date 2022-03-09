Jaspur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jaspur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jaspur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Adesh Singh. The Jaspur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

jaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Singh Chauhan INC 1 Graduate 54 Rs 3,93,11,664 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,75,976 ~ 32 Lacs+ Ajay Agarwal BSP 3 10th Pass 58 Rs 4,47,19,327 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,33,579 ~ 1 Crore+ Anita Agarwal IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 4,47,19,327 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,33,579 ~ 1 Crore+ Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 44,67,46,959 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jameel Ahamad Mansoori SP 2 8th Pass 44 Rs 28,09,825 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalman Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 82,16,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Yoonus Chaudhari AAP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 6,56,97,707 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,59,00,312 ~ 5 Crore+ Nafees Azad Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 7,891 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Ahmad IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 44,79,179 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Dutt IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 5,29,139 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

jaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adesh Singh INC 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,98,92,738 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,81,274 ~ 1 Crore+ Jameel Ahmad Mansoori Peace Party 2 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,19,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Man Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 17,92,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh SHS 0 Graduate 37 Rs 15,28,073 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ajmal Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Umar BSP 0 Literate 71 Rs 5,24,815 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 10,73,695 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Agarwal IND 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 11,22,397 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Dutt IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 3,89,615 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Chauhan IND 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,78,17,576 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Mohan Singhal BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 35,14,32,020 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 7,22,920 ~ 7 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Jaspur candidate of from Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal Uttarakhand. Jaspur Election Result 2012

jaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal INC 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 3,19,53,804 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,68,354 ~ 28 Lacs+ Adesh Singh Chauhan BJP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 64,62,172 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Singh UKDP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 43,40,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrapal Singh IND 0 Literate 75 Rs 57,85,650 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Faryad Ahmed IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 8,11,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Umar BSP 1 5th Pass 65 Rs 2,01,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 11,72,365 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mohd. Akram IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 16,28,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Anees IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,86,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Iqbal IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,06,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navneet Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 51,05,500 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shahnawaz IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,06,600 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sultan Bharti SP 2 8th Pass 43 Rs 4,10,333 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

