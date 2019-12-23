Jarmundi (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jarmundi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Jarmundi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Jarmundi (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

jarmundi Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrendra Kumar Yadav IND 1 Post Graduate 40 Eighty-Five Lakh+ / Fifteen Lakh+ Arpana Kumari JD(U) 0 Graduate 32 Three Lakh+ / 0 Babita Rao Patel Samata Party 0 10th Pass 42 Fifty-Eight Lakh+ / Seventy-Five Thousand+ Badal INC 0 12th Pass 43 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Birendra Pradhan LJP 2 8th Pass 60 Thirty-Seven Crore+ / One Crore+ Bishwanath Ray IND 0 10th Pass 42 One Crore+ / 0 Chandan Kumar Verma Baliraja Party 0 Graduate 25 Fifty Thousand+ / 0 Devendra Kunwar BJP 0 10th Pass 68 Two Crore+ / Eight Lakh+ Dilip Kumar Dubey IND 0 8th Pass 41 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Fulkumari Devi IND 0 10th Pass 39 Eighty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Hanif Miyan IND 0 Literate 59 Six Lakh+ / 0 Jay Narayan Mandal Jharkhand Peoples Party 0 10th Pass 60 Three Lakh+ / 0 Jitendra Kumar Barnwal Marxist Co-Ordination 1 12th Pass 35 Eighteen Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Mahadev Yadav AITC 0 10th Pass 38 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Mohammad Razi Ahmad IUML 0 Literate 30 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Murari Kapri Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 8th Pass 32 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Rajiv Ranjan Mahto IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Two Lakh+ / 0 Ram Jivan Mandal IND 1 10th Pass 47 Three Crore+ / 0 Ram Prit Rajak IND 0 Graduate 77 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Kumar JVM(P) 1 Graduate Professional 55 Four Crore+ / Ninety-Two Lakh+ Sanjayanand Jha BSP 7 12th Pass 48 Twenty-One Crore+ / Two Crore+ Shekhar Suman IND 1 Post Graduate 34 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / Eleven Lakh+ Sita Ram Pathak IND 2 12th Pass 50 Three Crore+ / Thirty-Five Lakh+ Sushila Devi IND 0 8th Pass 51 Ten Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Tarni Prasad Kamat IND 0 Graduate 68 Forty-Two Lakh+ / Thirty Thousand+ Tikeshwar Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 70 Thirty-Three Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

