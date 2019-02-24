Pune: Jankar likely to take on Pawar from Madha

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadeo Jankar on Saturday postponed his crucial Mumbai rally to March 5. At the rally, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jankar was supposed to announce his candidature either from Baramati or Madha Lok Sabha seats.

The development comes days after the BJP vowed to snatch Baramati seat from NCP’s Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections.

During his February 9 visit to the constituency, BJP chief Amit Shah had claimed that if the party wins from Baramati, it will easily achieve its 45-seat target in Maharashtra. The “sudden” announcement by the BJP, however, had left its ally RSP miffed, with Jankar hinting that if the BJP was desperate for the Baramati seat, he could exchange the seat.

Jankar is currently state’s Animal Husbandry Minister. Jankar’s office Saturday confirmed that the Mumbai meet will now be held 10 days later on March 5.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said Jankar might contest from Madha, as part of the BJP’s strategy to keep NCP chief Sharad Pawar confined to it and reduce his rallies in other parts of the state. “Discussions (on the matter) are underway,” BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

Winning Baramati and Madha, BJP sources said, was the party’s focus and it was trying to field strong candidates from the two seats. A BJP source also claimed that the party was considering fielding MLA Rahul Kul’s wife from Baramati.

Earlier, after the NCP finalised Pawar’s name from Madha constituency, Jankar had announced that he was ready to take on Pawar from the seat.

The RSP chief had twice contested against Sule — the NCP chief’s daughter — in Baramati. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jankar had given Sule a tough fight in the constituency. Jankar had maintained a lead in the initial rounds of counting, which had sent ripples across political circles given that the Pawar family has never lost from the seat.

In fact, Pawar had won the seat since 1984 and had vacated it for his daughter in 2009. Pawar, who had contested from Madha that year, had won with a comfortable margin.

After winning from Madha in 2014, the NCP chief had declared that he would not contest Lok Sabha elections anymore. However, earlier this month, Pawar bowed to the pressure from his party’s leaders and agreed to contest from Madha.

On Thursday, after touring Madha, Pawar had told reporters that no one should worry about Madha constituency and that he will take care of it — a clear indication that he was ready to contest from the seat. So far, there has been no official announcement on the candidate from the constituency, with the NCP claiming that Pawar will himself make the announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Sule’s candidature from Baramati is a foregone conclusion. “She is the first candidate in Pune district whose candidature was never in doubt,” an NCP leader said. Sule has won from Baramati twice while Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil has been a three-term MP from Shirur. BJP’s Anil Shirole (Pune) and Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne (Maval) were the first time MPs.