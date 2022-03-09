Jangipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jangipur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jangipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Virendra Kumar Yadav. The Jangipur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jangipur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Jangipur candidate of from Virendra Kumar Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Jangipur Election Result 2017

jangipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Virendra Kumar Yadav SP 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 7,18,69,905 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 62,64,343 ~ 62 Lacs+ Ajeet Pratap Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 93,07,539 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 9,15,618 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manish Chand BSP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 1,82,98,476 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj CPI 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 11,99,252 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelabh Singh RLD 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 21,86,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 55,81,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnaresh Kushwaha BJP 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 96,53,441 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyadeo Yadav Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 34,30,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jangipur candidate of from Kailash Uttar Pradesh. Jangipur Election Result 2012

jangipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash SP 0 Graduate 67 Rs 1,02,79,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dinesh RLM 0 Graduate 35 Rs 20,06,932 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh LJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 18,68,600 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Kuber IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 5,35,461 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ Manish Chand BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 40,25,805 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra CPI 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 36,94,271 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajendra SSD 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 20,438 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh PMSP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 8,96,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh BJP 2 10th Pass 47 Rs 9,48,945 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,35,417 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shailesh INC 4 Post Graduate 42 Rs 87,36,892 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,351 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suraiyya PECP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 4,93,592 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Triloki JD(U) 2 10th Pass 35 Rs 98,30,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Shanker Prasad IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh SBSP 1 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,00,67,946 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jangipur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jangipur Assembly is also given here..