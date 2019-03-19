Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to contest from two Andhra assembly constituencies

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will contest the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies. His elder brother, Chiranjeevi, who founded the Praja Rajyam Party before merging it with the Congress, had also contested from two places — Palacole and Tirupati — in 2009. He had, however, lost Palacole and won in Tirupati.

The Jana Sena party, which will be making its electoral debut this election, has so far announced candidates for 77 assembly seats. Jana Sena has allied with the Left and the BSP in the state. It has allotted 21 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats to the BSP. Seat-sharing talks with the Left parties are ongoing.

Explained: Who is Pawan Kalyan, and what is the Jana Sena?

Kalyan, 47, founded the party in 2014 ahead of the general elections. He had extended his support to the TDP-BJP alliance and also campaigned alongside TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. The party chose not to contest elections that year.

He started actively touring Andhra Pradesh from September last year, meeting with farmers, women, unemployed youth, academics, and professionals. In January 2018, he had toured Telangana.

From our election coverage: Can Pawan Kalyan be the game changer in Andhra Pradesh politics?

On Sunday, the party received a boost with former IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana joining Jana Sena party. The 53-year-old had arrested YSRCP’s Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy in connection with a disproportionate assets case. He has also handled several other high profile cases including Obulapuram mining scam, Emaar Properties case, and Satyam Computers scam. Lakshminarayana is likely to contest in the April 11 elections in Andhra Pradesh.