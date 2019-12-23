Jamua (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jamua Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Jamua Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Jamua (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

jamua Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Paswan CPI(ML)(L) 5 8th Pass 41 Ten Lakh+ / Sixty Thousand+ Chandrika Mahtha JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 49 One Crore+ / One Lakh+ Jagdish Baitha Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 0 Literate 61 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Kedar Hazra BJP 0 Graduate 58 One Crore+ / Fourteen Lakh+ Kedar Paswan LJP 0 10th Pass 53 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / Twenty-Five Thousand+ Mahendra Rajak Bahujan Mukti Party 2 12th Pass 48 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / Thirty-Eight Thousand+ Manju Kumari INC 0 10th Pass 40 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Nandlal Ravidas AAP 0 Graduate 63 Seventeen Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Pradip Ku Hajra IND 1 Graduate 47 Sixty-Four Lakh+ / Sixty-Three Thousand+ Rajendar Hazra Janata Party 0 Literate 46 Thirteen Lakh+ / 0 Ramchandra Hazra BSP 0 Graduate 43 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Satyanarayan Das AJSU Party 2 12th Pass 51 Forty-Two Lakh+ / Ninety Thousand+ Shyamdeo Hazra Loktantrik Janshakti Party 0 10th Pass 33 Eleven Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Sitaram Paswan IND 0 Literate 46 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

