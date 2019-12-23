Jamtara (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jamtara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Jamtara Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Jamtara (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

jamtara Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mannan Ansari JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 44 Fifty Lakh+ / 0 Arif Ansari BSP 0 12th Pass 37 One Crore+ / 0 Baleshwar Mandal LJP 0 10th Pass 31 Thirteen Lakh+ / 0 Birendra Mandal BJP 6 12th Pass 44 Two Crore+ / One Crore+ Chameli Devi AJSU Party 0 5th Pass 54 Eighty-One Lakh+ / 0 Ehtesamul Mirza SP 1 Literate 40 Seventeen Lakh+ / 0 Irfan Ansari INC 5 Post Graduate 44 Two Crore+ / Thirty-Four Lakh+ Jivlal Marandi IND 0 Literate 35 Three Lakh+ / 0 Md Mustak Loktantrik Janshakti Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Fifty-One Thousand And Seventy-Seven+ / 0 Md. Anwar Ansari IND 3 12th Pass 32 Ten Lakh+ / Thirty-Two Thousand+ Sanjay Pahan IND 0 Graduate 42 One Crore+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Sunita Hansda Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 10th Pass 46 Twenty Lakh+ / Twelve Lakh+ Tarun Kumar Gupta IND 2 Graduate 52 Sixty-One Lakh+ / Thirteen Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

