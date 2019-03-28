Jammu & Kashmir: Regional parties ‘far removed’ from people’s sentiments, says Ram Madhav

Regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir are “far removed” from the sentiments of the people, said BJP general secretary Ram Madhav at a press meet in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Accusing the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of double-speak, the BJP general secretary said, “It is the plight of two regional parties here if they are trying to occupy the space left by separatists in the Valley.”

Stating that the BJP has taken strong action against terror in the last few months, Madhav said the Centre has “maintained the pace of development activities” in the state. “The people in the state are happy and there is peace, Action is taken wherever there is an apprehension of terror activities.” Follow more election news here.

He said people of the state want peace and democratic processes to move forward, but unfortunately the regional parties “still do not understand the true aspirations of the people”.

Demanding an FIR against NC’s Baramulla candidate Muhammad Akbar Lone, the BJP general secretary said, “What statements are they giving? Someone is saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’. Some leader is saying their party workers are the real ‘mujahids’ (militants). Is it the same militant who kills a 12-year-old? Who tries to rape young girls by forcibly entering their homes? I want to ask the NC leadership whether they concur with Akbar Lone’s statement? We demand an FIR against Lone.”

Alleging that regional party leaders are driven by personal political gains, Madhav said “When it comes to their personal political futures, Farooq sahab and Mehbooba ji want to contest elections. Then Article 35A and Article 370 are not big issues.”