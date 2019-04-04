Toggle Menu
Jammu & Kashmir: PDP MLC’s nephew joins Hizbul Mujahideen

Manhas said Kamran left home 20 days ago for neighbouring Mulga town. “He was studying there (in Kulgam),” he said. “Now we have come to know that he has joined militancy.”

jammu and kashmir, PDP MLC nephew joins Hizbul, Kamran Zahoor Manhas, youth joining terrorists, Hizbul Mujahideen, indian express
Kamran Zahoor Manhas

The nephew of PDP legislator Zafar Iqbal Manhas has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in the Valley. Kamran Zahoor Manhas, a B Tech student, is a resident of Shadab Karewa village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. His picture holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe it,” Zafar Iqbal Manhas, a member of the Legislative Council, told The Indian Express. “We didn’t even dream of it.”

Kamran is the first youth from his village in over two decades to join militant ranks.

A senior police officer from south Kashmir confirmed that Kamran has joined militancy.

