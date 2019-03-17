I cannot become J&K Chief Minister, Omar will fight as he is young and energetic: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that BJP was trying to divide the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in danger.

“Desh khatre mein nehi, Modi ji khatre mein hai,” said Farooq Abdullah, adding that is why they are dividing the people. He also criticised the propganda describing him as Pakistanis, saying that “I want to tell BJP and RSS that terrorists recently killed a poor worker of mine as he was holding the tri colour”.

Addressing a public meeting asking people to vote for party candidate B R Kundal in Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency, he recalled that he had contested the 1996 elections when no one was ready to join the democratic process in view of peak militancy at that time.

Referring to militant attack in Pulwama, he said that soldiers are dying even today. “Tell me when our jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh, did Modi or any of his ministers go there to offer them float tributes,” he asked.

He also made it clear that he will not become Chief Minister of the state, but will go to Parliament to work for India. “Omar Abdullah will fight for chief ministership as he is young and energetic, I’m old, I can’t run like these young men,” he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that the National Conference received a proposal from Congress for an alliance in Jammu & Kashmir but added that only his party leaders would be contesting from the three seats in Kashmir valley. “If it suits them (Congress), then we can talk about other seats. Let’s see what response we receive,” Omar added.