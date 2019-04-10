Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah approached BJP to form govt after 2014 polls, claims Sajad Lone

ON THE last day of campaigning for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir, People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone targeted National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, accusing him of approaching the BJP to form government after the 2014 polls.

Advertising

Addressing his final rally at Chinar Park for party candidate Raja Ajaz Ali Khan, Lone said, “Omar Abdullah, after the 2014 polls, met the top BJP leadership for more than two and half hours in a highrise building at Connaught Place and sought support from them to form the government. The deal that he had offered them was for a rotational chief minister wherein he would be the CM for three years and the BJP would have their CM from Jammu for three years. However, the deal was rejected by the top BJP leadership.”

Follow more election news here.

Delivering his speech in Kashmiri, Lone also spoke about AFSPA and its continued application in Jammu and Kashmir. “Military measures have outlived their utility, if any, in Kashmir. Non-military measures are overdue. And non-military measures would mean full reversal of the erosion to state’s special status. The BJP needs to understand that AFSPA is a part of the problem and cannot become a part of the solution. Arrogance and belligerence won’t take the BJP too far in Kashmir,” he said.

Lone, seen as a BJP ally in the state, also separated his line from the BJP on Article 370. “Only People’s Conference is qualified to preserve the special status of the state, no one else can do it,” he said.