Kashmir local body elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in 283 blocks
All the 23,629 panches and 3,652 sarpanches of the Panchayats will vote to elect the chairperson of the Block Development Council. There are a total of 316 blocks.
Nearly three months after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed, the state is witnessing elections for the chairpersons of Block Development Councils today. The elections will be held through ballot boxes, which had been dispatched to the respective headquarters a month ago.
The Block Development Council forms the second tier of the Panchayat Raj system in J&K.
Voting in 283 blocks to begin at 9 am
Of the 316 blocks, voting will be held in 283 blocks, where over a thousand candidates are in the fray. According to the election department, 853 are independent candidates, while 218 are from the BJP. Candidates in 27 blocks have been elected unopposed. Official records show that while no panch or sarpanch had been elected in two blocks of the Valley, there was no female panch or sarpanch in the four blocks reserved for women — 33 per cent of the blocks have been reserved for women candidates.
NC, PDP and Congress — decide to boycott J&K polls
With the mainstream political leadership detained since August, and, barring the BJP, all the major parties — NC, PDP and Congress — deciding to boycott the polls, questions are being raised about the credibility of the process. The Congress’s decision to stay away from the polls was taken by the high command after a review of the situation during a meeting in Delhi, sources said. About participating in the polls, NC provincial president Devender Rana said, “How can we?” Rana had last week led a 15-member delegation from Jammu to meet party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah, who are under detention in Srinagar. “No decision can be taken in the absence of leadership,” he said. The Congress’s decision to stay away from the polls was taken by the high command after a review of the situation during a meeting in Delhi, sources said. About participating in the polls, NC provincial president Devender Rana said, “How can we?” Rana had last week led a 15-member delegation from Jammu to meet party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah, who are under detention in Srinagar. “No decision can be taken in the absence of leadership,” he said.
In first test after Article 370 move, J&K votes in block polls today
This is the first democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir since the government’s August 5 decision to scrap the special status under Article 370. Over 26,000 panchs and sarpanchs from across the state — elected in November-December last year — will cast their votes in their respective blocks to elect the BDC chairpersons. Read more
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Councils election. Follow this space to track the latest news as Election Commission announces trends today.
In 2018, Panchayat elections were held in nine phases — from November 17 to December 11 — in J&K. Kashmir’s mainstream political parties, including the PDP and NC, had boycotted the elections.
The Srinagar Chief Electoral Officer's announcement came close on the heels of Home Minister Amit Shah stating that there were no restrictions imposed in Kashmir and misinformation was being spread by the Opposition.
The Valley has been under a security clampdown since August 5 when the Centre modified the provisions of Article 370 to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Constitution. J&K was also bifurcated and reduced to a Union Territory.
Asked if the detained mainstream political leaders will be released for campaigning for these polls, Kumar said the present process had a limited electoral college.
"As and when a political party approaches us for ensuring level playing field, we will respond to it. We will be responsive."
Of the 316 blocks, voting will be held in 283 blocks, where over a thousand candidates are in the fray. According to the election department, 853 are independent candidates, while 218 are from the BJP. Candidates in 27 blocks have been elected unopposed. Official records show that while no panch or sarpanch had been elected in two blocks of the Valley, there was no female panch or sarpanch in the four blocks reserved for women — 33 per cent of the blocks have been reserved for women candidates.
With the mainstream political leadership detained since August, and, barring the BJP, all the major parties — NC, PDP and Congress — deciding to boycott the polls, questions are being raised about the credibility of the process. The Congress's decision to stay away from the polls was taken by the high command after a review of the situation during a meeting in Delhi, sources said. About participating in the polls, NC provincial president Devender Rana said, "How can we?" Rana had last week led a 15-member delegation from Jammu to meet party leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah, who are under detention in Srinagar. "No decision can be taken in the absence of leadership," he said.
