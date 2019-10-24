Kashmir local body elections LIVE updates: Voting begins in 283 blocks

Nearly three months after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed, the state is witnessing elections for the chairpersons of Block Development Councils today. The elections will be held through ballot boxes, which had been dispatched to the respective headquarters a month ago.

The Block Development Council forms the second tier of the Panchayat Raj system in J&K.

All the 23,629 panches and 3,652 sarpanches of the Panchayats will vote to elect the chairperson of the Block Development Council. There are a total of 316 blocks. The elections will be held on 310 blocks.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar, voting for Block Development Council elections will be held between 9 am to 1 pm, across J&K and counting of votes will start at 3 pm on the same day.