Jama (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jama Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Jama Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Jama (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

jama Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arjun Marandi JVM(P) 0 Graduate 50 Nineteen Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Arjun Pujhar BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Thirteen Lakh+ / Eight Thousand+ Barish Murmu IND 0 10th Pass 58 Thirteen Lakh+ / 0 Bonel Kisku IND 0 10th Pass 49 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Chandan Murmu IND 0 10th Pass 59 Thirty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Damodar Grihi IND 0 12th Pass 39 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Daniel Murmu IND 0 12th Pass 49 Three Lakh+ / 0 Devendra Tudu IND 0 10th Pass 64 Four Lakh+ / 0 Francis Murmu LJP 0 12th Pass 32 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Kali Charan Paharia IND 1 8th Pass 45 Forty-Two Lakh+ / Thirty-Two Thousand+ Manuel Murmu IND 1 12th Pass 25 Twenty-One Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Rashik Marandi IND 0 Post Graduate NaN Two Lakh+ / 0 Sita Murmu JMM 3 12th Pass 44 Four Crore+ / 0 Steffy Teresa Murmu AJSU Party 0 Doctorate 39 Three Crore+ / Seventy-Four Lakh+ Suresh Murmu BJP 1 Graduate 45 Three Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Jama Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd