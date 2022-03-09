Jalesar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalesar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalesar (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar. The Jalesar (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jalesar Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Jalesar Sc candidate of from Sanjeev Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Jalesar (sc) Election Result 2017

jalesar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjeev Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 73,64,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Pal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 4,61,045 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Devi IND 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 71,01,500 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaypal IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 20,66,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh BSP 1 Literate 34 Rs 32,33,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumari Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 94,63,990 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdas Daga IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 17,82,530 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjeet Suman SP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 4,01,24,358 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 1,13,718 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalesar Sc candidate of from Ranjeet Suman Uttar Pradesh. Jalesar (sc) Election Result 2012

jalesar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ranjeet Suman SP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 2,41,35,818 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anar Singh INC 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 10,89,46,500 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ Bhoori Singh NCP 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahindra Pratap Singh MD 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 3,76,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithlesh Kumari BJP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,68,30,328 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,65,808 ~ 22 Lacs+ Om Prakash Dalit BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,04,12,959 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Pramod RKSP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 5,21,928 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahish Pal IND 2 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,38,53,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer Singh RLM 9 8th Pass 38 Rs 28,06,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ramdas Daga IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 16,25,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdayal JKM 0 Not Given 70 Rs 2,94,191 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneet Kumar Singh JKP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 67,10,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

