Jalandhar West (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalandhar West (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sushil Kumar. The Jalandhar West (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

jalandhar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrish Bhagat IND 0 Graduate 57 Rs 7,78,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Meenia BSP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,57,40,208 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Baljinder Sodhi Advocate Nationalist Justice Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 7,70,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Balwinder Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasbir Singh Mann Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 48,390 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Karam Chand IND 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 10,42,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Bhagat BJP 1 10th Pass 64 Rs 4,92,36,889 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheetal Angural AAP 9 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,76,83,849 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,17,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Subhash Goria IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 44,38,850 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 22,94,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar Rinku INC 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,61,98,098 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,38,624 ~ 13 Lacs+

jalandhar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushil Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 59,25,675 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 13,74,092 ~ 13 Lacs+ Darshan Lal AAP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 9,56,416 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jugal Kishore Aapna Punjab Party 0 Others 61 Rs 36,13,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahinder Pal BJP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 4,58,11,331 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjeet BSP 0 Literate 46 Rs 31,10,986 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 9,56,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Subhash Goria SHS 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 32,67,401 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 9,13,838 ~ 9 Lacs+ Surinder Mahey IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 1,13,77,058 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,84,480 ~ 2 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalandhar West Sc candidate of from Chunni Lal Bhagat Punjab. Jalandhar West (sc) Election Result 2012

jalandhar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chunni Lal Bhagat BJP 0 10th Pass 81 Rs 1,67,10,157 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bachan Lal BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 22,14,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Kumar LJP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Love Kishor BSA 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar PPOP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 14,71,400 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep IND 3 Not Given 36 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Kaypee INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 6,77,77,891 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

