In Jalandhar’s urban seats, BJP old-timers face stiff competition

The BJP old-timers in Jalandhar’s three urban Assembly seats — Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North and Jalandhar West Assembly segments — are facing a stiff competition from new challengers. BJP has a strong base in these segments.

From Jalandhar Central, three-time MLA Manoranjan Kalia has been contesting since 1992 and had won thrice from here in 1997, 2007 and 2012. He lost to Congress candidates in 1992, 2002 and 2017. This time also he has applied for the ticket from this seat.

From Jalandhar North, two-time MLA K D Bhandhari has been trying for the ticket as he won from here in 2007 and 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections, while he lost in 2017 when Congress candidate Bawa Henry defeated him by a huge margin.

In Jalandhar West, three-time MLA and former minister Bhagat Chuni Lal’s son, Mahinder Pal Bhagat, has been trying for the ticket as he had contested in 2017 from here, but lost to Congress candidate Sushil Rinku.

Kalia, Bhandhari and Mahinder Pal Bhagat had lost their respective seats in 2017 election with huge margins — 24,000 votes, 32,000 votes and over 17,000 votes, respectively.

This margin of loss is what the new ticket aspirants are highlighting claiming that these leaders don’t have support on the ground anymore.

BJP sources said that from Jalandhar North former BJP Mayor Rakesh Rathore has been trying for the ticket this time.

Also Rathore has the backing of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while from Jalandhar Central, Councillor Shaili Khanna, who has the RSS backing, and BJP Mahila Morcha executive member Annu Sharma are in the race.

From Jalandhar West, former BJP minister and chairman of National Commission for Schedule caste, Vijay Sampla, wants ticket for a family member.

Bhandhari, meanwhile, has the backing of his brother-in-law and former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna,

BJP, sources said, is likely to contest around 80 seats as against 23 earlier that it got during its alliance with SAD. This time, Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. (Samyukta) are its partners.

Sources also said that even on its 23 traditional seats, the party may try the new faces this time.