Jalandhar North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalandhar North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalandhar North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Avtar Singh Junior. The Jalandhar North seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

jalandhar north Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avtar Singh Junior INC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 33,57,94,600 ~ 33 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljinder Sodhi Nationalist Justice Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 7,70,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Deepak Kamboj IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 3,50,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Des Raj Jassal IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 48,76,460 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Dhall AAP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 52,27,834 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gurpartap Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 9,07,676 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 19,09,478 ~ 19 Lacs+ K D Bhandari BJP 1 Graduate 60 Rs 3,69,36,502 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldip Singh Lubana BSP 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,51,18,615 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,81,643 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rahul Bajaj IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,30,878 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajinder Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 46 Rs 1,62,81,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

jalandhar north Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avtar Singh Junior INC 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 23,43,56,643 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Antarjot Singh Krantikari Yuva Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,64,677 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Luthra IND 1 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,35,432 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulshan Sharma AAP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 4,21,62,531 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardwari Lal BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 70,44,940 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ K D Bhandari BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,86,63,196 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kewal Bhatti Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 53,22,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kewal Singh Bhasulla Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 83,15,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 1,48,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Naresh Gupta Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,65,39,023 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,60,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Surinder Singh Arora NCP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 32,85,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 9,84,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalandhar North candidate of from Krishna Dev Bhandari Punjab. Jalandhar North Election Result 2012

jalandhar north Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishna Dev Bhandari BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,74,63,433 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,54,845 ~ 22 Lacs+ Avtar Henry INC 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 16,19,51,443 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Dhall IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 38,13,063 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hans Raj Rana BSP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 41,30,933 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Pal Singh Shergill PnPP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 2,87,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Raj IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 78,400 ~ 78 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

