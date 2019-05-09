Jalandhar: In fight for Dalit votes in Congress, BSP raise atrocities in BJP states

To woo the Dalit voters in Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, candidates are invoking incidents of atrocities against the community in other states like the Bhima Koregaon clashes in Pune and alleged objections to Dalit grooms riding a mare in Gujarat.

“Tuhanu sab nu pata hai Bhima Koregaon vich ki hoyea see on January 1, 2018 nu, Dalitan te sirf is lai tashadat kiat gaya ki oh apani jit nu mana rahe see (you all know what had happened in Bhima Koregaon last year on January 1, 2018, they were attacked because they were celebrating the day of their victory),” said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Balwinder Kumar in Jalandhar during his meetings at several Dalit population dominated villages.

The Bhima Koregaon clashes between Dalits and right-wing outfits took place in Pune, in a BJP-ruled Maharastra, on the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018 when Dalits were celebrating this day.

Balwinder Kumar further added: “Rajasthan vich ik Dalit nuajwan jadon ghorhe di swari ghar riha see tan usnu iss karke utar dita giya ki oh Dalit hai te phir usnu kuteya te zaleel bhi kita (Last year in Rajasthan, a Dalit youth who was riding a horse was forced to get down and then he was beaten and humiliated that how could he ride a horse being a Dalit).”

He quickly points out that a similar case was reported from Gurdaspur district of Punjab too in 2017.

Congress candidate and sitting Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary too has been wooing the Dalit voters by mentioning the incidents of Dalit atrocities in BJP-ruled states.

He brings up an incident similar to Rajasthan and claims that in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar last year a groom was threatened by upper caste men while riding a horse on the day of his wedding and then four Dalit men were stripped and caned badly in Gujarat’s Una for skinning dead animals.