Jalandhar Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalandhar Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News:

The Jalandhar Central Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rajinder Beri. The Jalandhar Central seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Jalandhar Central ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jalandhar central Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandan Kumar Grewal SAD 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 84,18,832 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 3,45,169 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jatinder Kumar Sharma SP 3 12th Pass 48 Rs 38,58,076 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manjit Kaur Punjab National Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,34,87,166 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoranjan Kalia BJP 1 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 3,77,71,105 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Kumar IND 6 10th Pass 44 Rs 21,90,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Beri INC 1 12th Pass 60 Rs 2,74,31,765 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raman Arora AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,97,00,490 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 24,93,979 ~ 24 Lacs+

jalandhar central Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajinder Beri INC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,16,23,608 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Sanjiv Sharma AAP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,04,61,881 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 19,892 ~ 19 Thou+ Madan Bhatti BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 37,95,825 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoranjan Kalia BJP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 2,42,69,017 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh Cheema Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,13,79,341 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,29,912 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajeshwar Kumar IND 1 Illiterate 30 Rs 84,617 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvir Singh NCP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,49,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Joshi SHS 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 3,96,731 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Tarandip Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 39,35,898 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 6,36,389 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vikram Kuljit Singh Krantikari Yuva Party 1 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,88,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalandhar Central candidate of from Manoranjan Kalia Punjab. Jalandhar Central Election Result 2012

jalandhar central Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoranjan Kalia BJP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,59,81,367 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,08,45,887 ~ 1 Crore+ Ashish Kumar SHS 0 Graduate 31 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh Aulakh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kamaldeep Singh IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 31,000 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Kumar IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Cheema PPOP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 1,55,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Rajinder Beri INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,61,25,560 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Singh BSP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 71,45,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Surinder Singh Arora NCP 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 10,15,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

