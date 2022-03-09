scorecardresearch
Jalandhar Cantt. (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalandhar Cantt. (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Jalandhar Cantt. assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Jalandhar Cantt. |
March 9, 2022 8:30:04 pm
Jalandhar Cantt. Election Result, Jalandhar Cantt. Election Result 2022, Jalandhar Cantt. Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Jalandhar Cantt. Election Results 2022

Jalandhar Cantt. (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Pargat Singh Powar. The Jalandhar Cantt. seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Jalandhar Cantt ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jalandhar cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Gurmukh Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Literate 47 Rs 10,50,950 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagbir Singh Brar SAD 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 11,27,08,840 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 36,72,834 ~ 36 Lacs+
Jaswinder Singh Sangha IND 0 Graduate 56 Rs 10,83,20,903 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,64,825 ~ 2 Crore+
Pargat Singh Powar INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 3,16,27,794 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,13,205 ~ 5 Lacs+
Ribika Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 50,85,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarabjit Singh Makkar BJP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 73,55,62,659 ~ 73 Crore+ / Rs 1,88,95,981 ~ 1 Crore+
Satnam Aleer Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhjinder Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 9,57,769 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,78,728 ~ 4 Lacs+
Sunil Babbar SP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Surinder Singh Sodhi AAP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 6,96,38,468 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 21,35,974 ~ 21 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Jalandhar Cantt candidate of from Pargat Singh Powar Punjab.

Jalandhar Cantt. Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Pargat Singh Powar
INC

jalandhar cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Pargat Singh Powar INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 2,38,79,591 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,36,596 ~ 49 Lacs+
Amrik Chand BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 4,81,42,359 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,20,086 ~ 1 Crore+
Dharam Pal Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 2,57,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurmukh Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 5,95,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harkrishan Singh Walia AAP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,21,01,943 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 59,63,300 ~ 59 Lacs+
Harvinder Singh Democratic Party of India 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 5,42,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manjit Singh Bharatiya Republican Paksha 1 5th Pass 50 Rs 25,18,524 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 8,441 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarabjit Singh Makkar SAD 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 59,99,09,688 ~ 59 Crore+ / Rs 2,87,54,496 ~ 2 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalandhar Cantt candidate of from Pargat Singh Punjab.

Jalandhar Cantt. Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Pargat Singh
SAD

jalandhar cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Pargat Singh SAD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,32,80,687 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Baba Rajinder Singh Johal PPOP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,39,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,25,000 ~ 31 Lacs+
Dharam Pal Bambiawal BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Hardev Kaur Shant BSP 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 3,43,12,603 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagbir Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 4,22,10,453 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 62,97,219 ~ 62 Lacs+
Roshan Lal IND 0 Not Given 35 Rs 5,91,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Samarth Oberoi IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 11,46,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Jalandhar Cantt. Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly is also given here.

