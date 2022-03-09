Jalandhar Cantt. (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalandhar Cantt. (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalandhar Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Pargat Singh Powar. The Jalandhar Cantt. seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalandhar Cantt candidate of from Pargat Singh Punjab. Jalandhar Cantt. Election Result 2012

jalandhar cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pargat Singh SAD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,32,80,687 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baba Rajinder Singh Johal PPOP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,39,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,25,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Dharam Pal Bambiawal BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardev Kaur Shant BSP 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 3,43,12,603 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagbir Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 4,22,10,453 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 62,97,219 ~ 62 Lacs+ Roshan Lal IND 0 Not Given 35 Rs 5,91,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Samarth Oberoi IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 11,46,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

