Jalalpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalalpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jalalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Ragini Pathak INC 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 2,39,69,742 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,81,743 ~ 42 Lacs+ Dr. Rajesh Singh BSP 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 99,01,322 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Singh Rana Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 31 Rs 53,000 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitesh Kumar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 24,86,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Mohan IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,18,50,801 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 86,18,991 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Pandey SP 1 8th Pass 68 Rs 63,46,47,716 ~ 63 Crore+ / Rs 23,22,88,591 ~ 23 Crore+ Ram Boojh Maurya Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 70 Rs 2,18,05,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Mishra JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 49,46,180 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 4,14,661 ~ 4 Lacs+ Subash Chandra Rai BJP 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,47,72,323 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Upendra Nath Voters Party International 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,59,232 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 4,19,666 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

jalalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sher Bahadur SP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 69,73,613 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Afsar Mehad AD 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,34,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,69,958 ~ 10 Lacs+ Arun BJP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,26,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arvind NYP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar INC 1 10th Pass 38 Rs 63,80,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 10,21,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar GSPS 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bheem SBSP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 92,24,700 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalawati IND 0 Illiterate 49 Rs 11,10,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Deo JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Krisnakant RLM 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 29,64,700 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra ARVP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramboojh NCP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 64,60,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ravindra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 25,27,504 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 4,41,140 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ritesh Pandey BSP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 5,44,44,489 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 63,36,748 ~ 63 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar MADP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,44,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Bhan MD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 13,02,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

