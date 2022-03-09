Jalalabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalalabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalalabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Sharad Vir Singh. The Jalalabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jalalabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jalalabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alok Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 19,86,100 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,24,812 ~ 1 Lacs+ Alok Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anuruddh Singh BSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 36,04,188 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Gurmeet Kaur INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 11,69,93,473 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Prakash Verma BJP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,30,11,823 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,57,281 ~ 16 Lacs+ Neeraj Nalinish SP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 10,10,65,635 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 88,26,067 ~ 88 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 25,44,743 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 8,14,907 ~ 8 Lacs+ Santram Singh Chauhan AAP 2 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,27,02,468 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Jalalabad candidate of from Sharad Vir Singh Uttar Pradesh. Jalalabad Election Result 2017

jalalabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sharad Vir Singh SP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 4,60,62,376 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Priyadarshi Rajput RLD 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asha Ram United Citizen Party 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 18,73,764 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Bhushan IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagpal Rashtravadi Janata Party 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 1,27,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Shree Lok Dal 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 36,87,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 97,06,225 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mohd. Akil Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 53,23,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,279 ~ 3 Lacs+ Neeraj Kushwaha Maurya BSP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 8,02,75,024 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 22,72,659 ~ 22 Lacs+ Ram Prakash Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 18,25,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalalabad candidate of from Neeraj Kushwaha Uttar Pradesh. Jalalabad Election Result 2012

jalalabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Neeraj Kushwaha BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 4,73,30,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 35,88,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Singh Verma INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,87,51,759 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh LJP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 14,66,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bipan Panday RLM 0 Graduate 27 Rs 17,93,633 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dal Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 98,20,900 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghunath Singh RSMD 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,22,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ Ramsaran IND 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 6,57,633 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sharad Veer Singh SP 2 Graduate 40 Rs 1,60,63,738 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,13,812 ~ 4 Lacs+ Suneeta Devi BKrD 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,24,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Kashyap PECP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 62,00,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Waqar Khan IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 11,83,417 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

