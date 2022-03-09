Jalalabad (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jalalabad (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jalalabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Jalalabad seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Jalalabad ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Jalalabad candidate of from Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab. Jalalabad Election Result 2017

jalalabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhbir Singh Badal SAD 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,02,07,61,522 ~ 102 Crore+ / Rs 39,86,61,119 ~ 39 Crore+ Bakhshish Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 81,38,967 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 4,32,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwant Mann AAP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,99,10,779 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmit Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 5,51,300 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 42,74,339 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 5,54,942 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukhtiar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 39,75,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ravneet Singh Bittu INC 2 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,75,34,381 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Surinder Singh CPI 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,68,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Swaran Singh Rocky IND 1 Graduate 44 Rs 1,12,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,20,000 ~ 13 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jalalabad candidate of from Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab. Jalalabad Election Result 2012

jalalabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhbir Singh Badal SAD 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 90,86,01,691 ~ 90 Crore+ / Rs 31,77,83,438 ~ 31 Crore+ Agya Rani IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 5,11,82,740 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 59,37,938 ~ 59 Lacs+ Amarjeet Kaur IND 0 Not Given 46 Rs 25,53,600 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amrinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 88,77,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bakhshish Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 50,34,708 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Singh IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 11,26,926 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Raj Singh PPOP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,49,25,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,52,115 ~ 7 Lacs+ Gurbir Singh IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 6,08,16,955 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,01,19,267 ~ 2 Crore+ Hans Raj Josan IND 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 5,11,82,740 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 60,28,938 ~ 60 Lacs+ Jagtar Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,44,45,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Makhan Singh IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkit Singh INC 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 27,61,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Savinder Singh IND 0 Not Given 42 Rs 11,17,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subage Singh IND 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 60,72,500 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sukhdev Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 1,05,010 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Wajir Singh IND 0 Illiterate 79 Rs 3,31,525 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

