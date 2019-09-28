Jalalabad: Denied Congress ticket, rebel Goldy goes Independent, some more leaders sore

Denied the Congress ticket from the Jalalabad assembly segment, Jagdeep Kamboj aka Goldy Kamboj Friday filed nomination papers as an Independent throwing up a challenge for the party’s official candidate Raminder Awla.

“I have filed nomination papers as an Independent for contesting from Jalalabad seat. I had asked the party high command, either to change the ticket or face opposition from me. I will withdraw nomination papers only if Congress withdraws ticket from Awla and gives it to me. Otherwise I will fight as Independent,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj, a former national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Friday took out a rally with his supporters before submitting his papers at the SDM office.

After Congress announced Awla as candidate for bypoll to Jalalabad seat on September 23, Kamboj resigned from party’s primary membership and also from the post of the national secretary of the Youth Congress.

Kamboj said he has worked for the people of the constituency and it is his right to fight the election from there.

Referring to Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Kamboj said he would not tolerate “gifting” his right to anyone by a senior Congress leader. Awla is considered close to Jakhar.

Kamboj said that the party had given the ticket to an “outsider”. “Even one per cent people of this segment do not know him (Awla),” Kamboj said, adding that he had been nurturing the constituency for the last 12 years.

Kamboj was a ticket aspirant in 2017 assembly polls too and at that time, Congress had fielded Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader and former party MLA from the constituency, Hans Raj Josan, is also holding independent meetings. Sources revealed that even he is unhappy over the ticket being granted to Awla.

“I remained the MLA of this constituency twice as Congress candidate and twice I contested as an independent candidate. Now, I have formed a 17-member committee of my supporters and I have asked it to take a call on the future course of action. I will not contest as an independent candidate this time, but if any one of these 17 members want to contest, they can. I remained in this area and hence panchayats are with me. I know the issues of the area, but I wonder what the party thinks while allotting the ticket,” Josan told the Indian Express.

Malkiat Singh, who had contested as the Congress candidate from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2012, too expressed displeasure over the ticket distribution on social media following which he was issued show cause notice by the party on September 24.

Awla, meanwhile, has planned his first public meeting in the area on Saturday. As of now he is holding door-to-door meetings. Kamboj and Josan both belong to Kamboj community, which has around 25,000 votes in this constituency of total 2.04 lakh votes.