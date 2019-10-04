Jalalabad bypoll: Seven including Congress rebel in fray in SAD stronghold

As nominations closed for the Jalalabad Assembly bypoll, there were seven candidates in fray including a Congress rebel, Goldy Kamboj, as Independent.

Advertising

Kamboj did not withdraw his nomination papers. Apart from him others in fray are — Congress’s Raminder Awla, SAD’s Dr Raj Singh, AAP’s Mahinder Singh Kachura and Independent candidates Raj Singh, Joginder Singh and his name sake Joginder Singh.

Goldy had resigned from party’s posts and membership after Awla was given ticket. Though PPCC president Sunil Jakhar had stated that party was in touch with the persons who were unhappy after allotment of tickets, but they failed to convince Goldy to withdraw his papers. Goldy has been give Tractor as an election symbol.

Goldy, soon after getting the election symbol, posted his pictures on Facebook with slogan ‘Neta Nahi Beta’.

Advertising

Raminder Awla, the Congress candidate, said that Goldy in fray won’t impact his prospects. “Party is getting support from all corners and hence I don’t think it will matter much to us.”

SAD candidate Raj Singh said that he was banking on work done by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal during SAD-BJP tenure from 2007-2017. Sukhbir had earlier claimed in his public speeches that over Rs 1000 crore was spent on development works in Jalalabad during his tenure as MLA. Sukhbir resigned after he become MP from Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, to garner support for AAP candidate Mahinder Singh, AAP state president Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Jalalabad Friday and will be doing rallies in villages.