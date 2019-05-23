Jakhar says he’s ‘confident’, Khaira hopes for ‘decent’ vote tally

A day before the counting of votes, several candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha elections expressed confidence of winning, while others said they only expect winning a “decent” number of votes.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who is pitted against actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, said that he was pretty confident of his chances of victory but it was tough to fight against an “illusionary opponent” who was not really present on ground.

Jakhar told The Indian Express that at the moment he was busy composing a reply to a tweet of Sunny’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra, who was a friend of his late father, Balram Jakhar.

“Sagon se rishte ikk zamane se tod gayi palon mein, kambhakt Siyasat ye, barqarar hai, barqarar rahegi mohabbat meri mohabbat se….Jakhar ke naam” (Old relations with close ones were broken in a moment by politics, my love will always remain….dedicated to Jakhar), “ Dharmendra had tweeted.

“I am telling him Dosti hai, sheesha nahin jo toot kar bikhar jaaye janab, humne rishte nibhaye hain usoolon ki tarah aur nibhate rahenge,” (It is friendship, not glass which will break and give away, I have treated relationships with principles and will continue to do so),” he said.

“Logically there is no contest between me and my opponent. However there have been anxious moments because one can fight against an opponent who is known on ground. Here there was nothing tangible. There were no allies of BJP, the Akalis, out to help him. However, I am confident because of the hard work done by the party workers,” he said.

Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Khaira, however, was candid enough to say that he was not aiming for victory. Bathinda will see a four-cornered contest between Khaira, sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD, Baljinder Kaur from AAP and Congress’s Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

“I am hoping for a decent figure of votes. It is very difficult to take on big parties. The exit polls are also talking about them only because these parties can manage big crowds at their rallies. Though I do not know how any result can be forecast in an electorate of 12 lakh voters,” he said.

Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, did not have much to say about how he felt about the results. “Result will be as per how people voted,” he said. When asked what exactly was going through his mind, Tewari said he was reading Henry Kissenger’s book “World Order”.

Tewari’s opponent from SAD, Prem Singh Chandumajra, said that he will inflict a defeat on Congress. “I am confident of a victory. Tewari’s outsider tag has not only harmed him among the general electorate but also within Congress. Congressmen themselves have felt threatened by his presence in Anandpur Sahib. I have got good feedback from all nine assembly segments,” he said.

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the Punjab Democratic Alliance candidate from Khadoor Sahib, who is pitted against Jasbir Singh Dimpa of Congress and Jagir Kaur of SAD, said that she was feeling that a good, hard campaign had been led by her supporters and that now the result should be awaited in good faith.

Paramjit said that shee feel no pressure and was awaiting the ‘firman’ (order) of the ‘sangat’ (people).