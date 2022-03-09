Jakhanian (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jakhanian (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jakhanian (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party candidate Triveni Ram. The Jakhanian (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jakhanian Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Jakhanian Sc candidate of from Triveni Ram Uttar Pradesh. Jakhanian (sc) Election Result 2017

jakhanian (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Triveni Ram Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 91,93,874 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gareeb SP 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 39,46,803 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshnath Prasad NCP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwer Samajwadi Janata Party (ChandraShekhar) 0 Literate 56 Rs 17,11,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,300 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramjeet Mahakranti Dal 0 Graduate 52 Rs 25,21,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramlal CPI 0 Graduate 62 Rs 8,29,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjiv Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 87,95,105 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jakhanian Sc candidate of from Subba Ram Uttar Pradesh. Jakhanian (sc) Election Result 2012

jakhanian (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Subba Ram SP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 81,00,599 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 50,475 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeeyan Ram IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 4,00,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jhagaroo IND 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 10,53,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Lauhar Ram JPS 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 1,58,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nar Singh Ambedkar National Congress 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,63,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra RLM 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 32,03,400 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 88,500 ~ 88 Thou+ Ramdahin SBSP 2 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,34,639 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sanjay LJP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,24,369 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Bharatiya IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,87,787 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shankar Prasad IND 0 Literate 39 Rs 5,02,600 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 17,58,070 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suresh AITC 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,25,81,833 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,36,800 ~ 24 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

