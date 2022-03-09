scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Jahanabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jahanabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Jahanabad assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Jahanabad |
March 9, 2022 7:47:11 pm
Jahanabad Election Result, Jahanabad Election Result 2022, Jahanabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Jahanabad Election Results 2022

Jahanabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Jahanabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki. The Jahanabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Jahanabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jahanabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aditya Pandey BSP 4 Graduate 60 Rs 16,98,60,760 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 2,29,92,644 ~ 2 Crore+
Amar Singh Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 81,100 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Anoop Sachan Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 62,06,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijendra Kumar Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamla Devi INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,50,02,473 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,27,500 ~ 13 Lacs+
Madan Gopal SP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 4,00,67,801 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,89,749 ~ 3 Lacs+
Rajendra Singh Patel BJP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 94,26,206 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Ram Khelavan Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 9,09,265 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Saran Sahu Sabhi Jan Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 30,88,993 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramgopal Uttam Arjak Adhikar Dal 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 3,21,45,877 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Sahni Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikas Pal Rashtra Uday Party 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinit Kumar AAP 0 Doctorate 37 Rs 26,32,118 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Jahanabad candidate of from Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki Uttar Pradesh.

Jahanabad Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki
Apna Dal (Soneylal)

jahanabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate 50 Rs 5,18,00,872 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,01,267 ~ 2 Crore+
Aditya Pandey RLD 5 Post Graduate 55 Rs 4,57,44,230 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 54,73,210 ~ 54 Lacs+
Anoop Sachan Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,28,27,940 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+
Grish Chandra Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 55,85,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Prasad Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 52,18,113 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdishwar IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 9,16,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishan Dutt Fauji Janta Party 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 36,73,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Gopal SP 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 3,38,35,428 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 43,16,813 ~ 43 Lacs+
Manoj Kumar Jay Hind Jay Bharat Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 5,39,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prem Narayan Dwivedi Akhil Bhartiya Swarajya Dal 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,50,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Narayan Nishad BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 3,09,70,916 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 78,61,308 ~ 78 Lacs+
Shiv Narayan Bharat (Integrated) Rakshak Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shrinarayan Lok Dal 1 Post Graduate 56 Rs 47,15,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shriram Sarvshreshth Dal 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 14,31,600 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+
Vivek Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jahanabad candidate of from Madan Gopal Verma Uttar Pradesh.

Jahanabad Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Madan Gopal Verma
SP

jahanabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Madan Gopal Verma SP 1 12th Pass 57 Rs 1,79,87,010 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Aditya Pandey RLM 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,79,33,426 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,23,200 ~ 15 Lacs+
Akhilendra Pratap Singh NCP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 10,97,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bedpal Singh Alias Tiku JD(U) 1 Graduate 48 Rs 8,12,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhirendra Awasthi LJP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 50,706 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Lokendra Nishad IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 2,87,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Shukla BJP 2 Graduate 58 Rs 48,72,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohan Lal IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 4,84,456 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramswaroop RSBP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 19,80,950 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sameer Trivedi BSP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,64,90,919 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,38,245 ~ 42 Lacs+
Satendra Singh Yadav JKP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 3,07,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyapal Kureel RAJUP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 27,66,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vandana Rakesh Shukla INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 93,89,729 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishwanath Verma IJP 0 Literate 37 Rs 1,61,34,230 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Jahanabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jahanabad Assembly is also given here..

