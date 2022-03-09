Jagraon (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jagraon (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jagraon (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Saravjit Kaur. The Jagraon (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

jagraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurdeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,36,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jagtar Singh INC 0 Others 48 Rs 63,84,867 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 16,51,040 ~ 16 Lacs+ Kanwar Narinder Singh BJP 1 Graduate 61 Rs 4,34,92,650 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 36,236 ~ 36 Thou+ Kuldeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 18,12,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Singh Sahota IND 0 5th Pass 61 Rs 2,97,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parivar Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ S.R.Kaler SAD 1 Graduate 70 Rs 5,55,21,311 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 67,25,546 ~ 67 Lacs+ Sarvjit Kaur Manuke AAP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 16,93,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Surinder Singh Republican Party of India (A) 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 12,40,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejinder Kaur Lok Insaaf Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 56,76,482 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

jagraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Saravjit Kaur AAP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 8,56,287 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Amarjit Kaur SAD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 59,03,480 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 29,26,425 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 8,63,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ Baljit Singh CPI(M) 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 6,03,416 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurminder Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 30 Rs 12,12,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Gurmit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 3,03,205 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasvir Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkit Singh INC 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 1,46,98,470 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Subedar Sadhu Singh Tappar BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 15,40,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 55,500 ~ 55 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

jagraon (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shiv Ram Kaler SAD 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,95,94,308 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,33,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 2,33,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ishar Singh INC 0 Graduate 64 Rs 2,33,87,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 86,40,000 ~ 86 Lacs+ Kewal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 6,26,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Singh PPOP 0 Others 69 Rs 12,66,513 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Inder Singh Sidhu IND 0 Not Given 0 Rs 47,17,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Dev BSP 0 Not Given 47 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

