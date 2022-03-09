Jageshwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jageshwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jageshwar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Govind Singh Kunjwal. The Jageshwar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

jageshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Govind Singh Kunjwal INC 0 12th Pass 77 Rs 2,03,28,314 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Singh Negi UKD 0 Others 30 Rs 13,50,235 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohan Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 1,03,68,250 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Ram Uttarakhand Parivartan Party 0 Graduate 63 Rs 1,23,38,721 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Ram BSP 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 5,06,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Sanwal SP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 11,21,032 ~ 11 Lacs+ Taradatt Pandey AAP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 10,05,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

jageshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Govind Singh Kunjwal INC 0 12th Pass 71 Rs 1,82,85,916 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Rawat UKD 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,19,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Pandey BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 16,16,845 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tara Datt Pandey BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 12,02,897 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

jageshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Govind Singh Kunjwal INC 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 1,07,82,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,15,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Bachi Singh BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 91,71,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kiran Arya UPP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 13,76,386 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,824 ~ 1 Lacs+ Subhash Pandey UKDP 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 9,58,576 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Sahay Gupta IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tara Datt BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

